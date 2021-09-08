MENRE, DAR to distribute 6,667-hectare government-owned lands in LDS to qualified beneficiaries

COTABATO CITY — Minister for Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy (MENRE) Abdulraof Macacua and Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Undersecretary for Mindanao Affairs and Rural Development Undersecretary Atty. Ranibai Dilangalen met on Monday to discuss the distribution of government-owned land (GOLs) in Lanao del Sur to qualified beneficiaries.



This pursuant to Executive Order No. 75 s. 2019 issued by President Rodrigo Duterte, which directs all government offices, such as MENRE, "to identify lands owned by the government devoted to or suitable for agriculture for distribution to qualified beneficiaries."



In the discussion held, technical assistance was brought up in surveying the 6,667-hectare idle GOLs, particularly in Camp Keithley in Marawi City, Saguiaran, Piagapo, and Marantao, which include areas in Mindanao State University, National Power Corporation, and the Provincial Capitol of the Provincial Government of Lanao del Sur.



MENRE will develop and approve Work and Financial Plan (WFP), including the survey plans, while the DAR shall collaborate with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) National Office in acquiring deeds and identifying qualified beneficiaries.



Both offices will prepare an “inventory of GOLs devoted to or suitable for agriculture, and no longer actually, directly and exclusively used or necessary for the purpose for which they have been reserved or acquired” as stipulated in E.O. 75.



The selection of the beneficaries of GOLs will be identified by DAR National Office, pursuant to the CARP Law via the EO No. 75.



Those who are within the 6,667-hectare land of GOLs will be prioritized.



“We hope, the families and communities that are already in the concerned areas will be a priority in receiving these lands,” Minister Macacua, who is also the Senior Minister of the Bangsamoro Government.



“This will contribute to the development of peace and order in [Marawi City] and in Lanao del Sur,” he added.



Meanwhile, Usec Dilangalen also stressed that she targets to have the victims of the Marawi Siege as beneficiaries of the program.



Moreover, MENRE Land Management Services Director Eshan Karl Mabang ensured efficient, timely, and smooth execution of the technical survey and hopes to collaborate with DENR-12.



The ministry seeks partnership with the DAR, DENR National Offices, and DENR-12 in delineating the said 6,667-hectare area in the province of Lanao del Sur. (Bangsamoro Information Office)