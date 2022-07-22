  Friday Jul, 22 2022 11:43:29 AM

Merchant arrested for assault rifle possession

10:00 AM Fri Jul 22, 2022
33
By: 
John M. Unson
Alvinzer Matling Alauya is now in the custody of the local police. (Photo courtesy of Col. Jibin Bongcayao)

LANAO DEL SUR - The police detained a resident of Malabang town in this province from whose car policemen in a roadside checkpoint found an assault rifle Thursday.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, Lanao del Sur police director, said Alvinzer Matling Alauya is now in the custody of the Malabang Police Station, to be prosecuted for possession of an unlicensed assault rifle.

Bongcayao said Alauya, a businessman and resident of Barangay Tubok in Malabang, was immediately detained when policemen and personnel of the Navy’s 2nd Marine Battalion at a roadside checkpoint in Barangay Matling in the same town found a customized M16 assault rifle in his Mitsubishi Adventure 

 

