MHSD ensures gender-responsive personnel in the island provinces

COTABATO CITY - In a bid to foster a more inclusive and gender-responsive offices, the Ministry of Human Settlements and Development (MHSD), the Housing Arm of the BARMM conducted the Training-Workshop on Gender-Responsive Service Delivery for its employees in the Provincial Offices of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi, held at the Marcian Garden Hotel, Zamboanga City on October 10-11, 2023.

The activity was aimed at strengthening the knowledge of the participants on mainstreaming Gender and Development (GAD) as part of its quest on improving the quality of service-delivery. It was also aimed at advocating and promoting gender equity and sensitivity in the workplace and in the communities.

Zuhaira U. Ebrahim, MHSD’s GAD Focal Person, welcomed the participants and emphasized the importance of GAD in the MHSD’s programs and activities. She shared that the training is part of the MHSD's ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, aligning with the Islamic concepts on advocating for gender equity and fairness in the workplace.

Setting the tone of the training-workshop and the mindset of the participants, she challenged all the participants to become gender advocates and champions.

Lyndon S. Enriquez, Development Management Officer II of the Bangsamoro Women Commission, served as the Resource Person during the training. He discussed several concepts on GAD such as Gender Biases, Gender-Fair Language, and GAD Legal Imperatives.

Enriquez also highlighted Gender Mainstreaming during discussions, presenting several tools on evaluating the gender-responsiveness of the Ministry.

To conclude the activity, Deputy Minister Aldin H. Asiri emphasized the importance of women especially in Islam, and gave emphasis on women’s values and roles which can lead to the success of the nation.