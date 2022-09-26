  Monday Sep, 26 2022 08:57:45 AM

Midsayap records 11 patients who tested positive of COVID 19

Local News • 22:00 PM Sun Sep 25, 2022
DXMS Radyo Bida Cotabato

COTABATO CITY - Eleven residents of Midsayap, North Cotabato have been tested to be positive of COVID-19 and are now undergoing isolation and medication.

Ang 11 individuals were among the 41 new infections listed by the DOH-12 in its daily COVID bulletin.

One patient from Tampakan, South Cotabao was pronounced dead by health professionals.

The 73,636th reported confirmed case, was a 42 year-old male. Cause of death is Uremic Gastropathy secondary to Chronic Kidney Disease Stage V secondary to Hypertensive Kidney Disease, Covid-19 Confirmed.

