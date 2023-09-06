  Wednesday Sep, 06 2023 01:08:54 AM

Midsayap school driver nabbed for gun ban violation

Local News • 19:00 PM Tue Sep 5, 2023
Westmincom news release
The firearm of Jomar Kalaing that the Army seized for violating gun ban law. (Army photo)

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato -- As the election period started, the military and police intensified further the conduct of checkpoint operations to confiscate firearms and other weapons that could be used to create havoc in peaceful communities.

While conducting COMELEC checkpoint operations, troops of the 34th Infantry Battalion flagged down a motorcycle and arrested its rider, identified as Jomar Kalaing, 33, married, a driver of Notre Dame of Midsayap College (NDMC), and a resident of Upper Labas, Midsayap, North Cotabato for gun ban violation.

Soldiers noticed that the subject suspiciously behaved while being requested to open the motorcycle compartment. Upon visual inspection, troops discovered a firearm, which prompted them to apprehend the subject and confiscate one unlicensed and undocumented STI Edge Cal .45 pistol with one magazine and eight live ammunition.

The arrested personality and confiscated items were turned over to Midsayap Municipal Police Station for proper disposition and filing of appropriate charges.

 

