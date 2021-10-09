MILF’s UBJP fields mayoral bet vs. Cotabato City reelectionist mayor

COTABATO CITY – A last-termer councilor here will seek the mayoralty post with the backing of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) political party – the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP).

Former Councilor Mohammad Bruce Matabalao, a journalist turned politician, filed his COC for mayor Friday to challenge reelectionist Atty. Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi.

Matabalao has served the city legislative body for three consecutive terms and resigned early this year to work as director of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA).

Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) interior minister and UBJP secretary general, described Matabalao as sincere, dedicated and experienced local politician who was more than qualified to promote the UBJP advocacy of moral governance.