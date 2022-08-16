MILF area consultations continue in Lanao Norte, Sulu

COTABATO CITY - The second set of area consultations of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front were held yesterday in Camp Kura Kura, Lanao del Norte and Panamao in Sulu, BARMM Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo said today.

He said thousands attended in the camp of Kumander Bravo in Kura Kura where issues on the implementation of the peace agreement in areas outside of the current BARMM were raised.

In the island province of Sulu, MILF members gathered in Panamao, Sulu to express their continuing support to the leadership of the MILF under Chairman Al Haj Murad Ebrahim.