MILF conducting Mindanao-wide consultation-series

COTABATO CITY – The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) leadership is currently making rounds of its camps, field forces and sympathizers for an engaging consultation-series.

Starting on August 14, the MILF consultation is being conducted in assemblies of dialogue within and outside the core territory of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

BARMM interim Chief Minister Ahod “Murad” B. Ebrahim Al Hajj put emphasis on the MILF as the foundation of the organization that gave the Bangsamoro people the direction and strength during the armed struggle, and it offered the guidance we needed during the peace negotiations.

It is also the organization that introduced the Bangsamoro identity to the international community and, subsequently, led the crafting of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB).

Ultimately, it is the organization that has gived the Bangsamoro its governance of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, the BIAF-GS Senior Legal Adviser and UBJP Deputy Secretary General, said by holding the consultation-series, the MILF leadership aims “to take first-hand the general sentiments of our people and at the same time to inform them of the latest developments obtaining in the BARMM from what has been done so far by the MILF and its political party the UBJP.

Status and challenges besetting the implementation of the Peace Process were also discussed during the first- through the third-leg of the consultation.

“As the MILF transitions from being an armed revolutionary organization, it needs to understand more concretely how its own people and supporters are making the adjustments and what challenges they confront and how better it can contribute to hurdling these.” the UBJP deputy secretary-general said.

Tens of thousands of MILF members and supporters strongly expressed their full and continuing support to the MILF leadership and the BARMM government.

On August 14, the first of a series of consultations was held at the MSU gymnasium in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi. The activity was spearheaded by MENRE Minister and BIAF-GS Administrator Akmad “Toks” Ebrahim under the stewardship of Governor Yshmael “Mang” I. Sali.

Simultaneously, MILF members and supporters elsewhere gathered in Tipo-Tipo in Basilan and in Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

The following day, August 15, thousands flocked to the territory of Abdullah Macapaar, alias Commander Bravo, in Camp Kura-Kura of Lanao del Norte. Macapaar is also a member of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament.

While in the island province of Sulu, on the same day, thousands also gathered at an MILF camp in Tandu-Tandu in Panamao, Sulu.

Yesterday, August 18, tens of thousands of MILF members and supporters joined a consultation assembly in Pikit, North Cotabato which was led by BARMM Senior Minister and BIAF Chief of Staff Abdulraof “Sammy Al Mansoor” A. Macacua, who is also the UBJP Secretary General. Mayor Sumulong K. Sultan of Pikit supported the event.

The same day, thousands were also in attendance in the consultation assembly held at the plaza of the New City Hall of Tagum City which was graced by City Councillor Engr. Agripino Corquilla representing Mayor Rey T. Uy.

For her part, Davao Oriental Governor Corazon Malanyaon was represented by Alem Al Jor Decayan.

The consultations in Cotabato City, Maguindanao, and other areas in areas in Central Mindanao, Southern and Southeastern Mindanao.