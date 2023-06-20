MILF infighting leaves 3 dead in Maguindanao Sur

AMPATUAN, Maguindanao Sur – Fighting erupted anew between members of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in remote villages here Tuesday morning, the Army said.

“We are validating this report, but initially reports showed three were reported killed in the on-going skirmishes,” said Brig. Gen. Oriel Pangcog, commander of 601st Infantry Brigade based here.

Pangcog said the skirmishes that started at 9 a.m. today in the adjoining Barangay Dapiawan, Datu Saudi Ampatuan and Barnagay Pamalian, Shariff Saydona town, both in Maguindanao del Sur, sent civilians fleeing.

“This infighting, the fourth this year, has forced villagers to move to safer grounds, mostly coming from Barangay Dapiawan," he said.

He said the skirmishes erupted between leaders of MILF’ 118th and 105th base commands who have been locked in long standing family feud (rido).

Pangcog said reports from the ground showed that two MILF members from 118th base command and one from 105th base command. No civilian was hurt, he said.

Soldiers backed by armored personnel carriers were sent to Barangay Dapiawan to disengage the warring Moro rebels through diplomatic means.

Sporadic skirmishes and intermittent gunfire are still heard near the two villages as of posting.