MILF member nabbed in GenSan for murder charges

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 18:00 PM Fri Jul 7, 2023
45
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

KORONADAL CITY  – Police arrested in Gen. Santos City a wanted man facing murder charges during law enforcement operation in Barangay Apopong, Gen. Santos City Thursday.

In a statement, Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, police regional director for the Soccsksargen region, identified the arrested man as Wahab Tacbil, alias Commander Bravo Dats who claimed he was a member of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and a resident of Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat.

He did not resist arrest when lawmen presented him his two warrants of arrest issued by Gen. Santos City Regional Trial Court Judge Oscar Noel and Judge Vicente T. Peña.

A police investigator said Tacbil was linked to various crimes in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat that included murder, frustrated murder and frustrated multiple murder charges.

"This significant development brings hope for justice and closure to the victims' families, as the individual responsible for this appalling act will now face legal consequences for their actions and that this PRO remains committed to maintaining peace, order and security in the entire region," Macaraeg said. 

