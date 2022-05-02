  Monday May, 02 2022 07:35:42 PM

MILF, UBJP support “ROSA tandem” 

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2022 • 10:00 AM Mon May 2, 2022
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Image from of MILF/Bangsamoro Media Production)

COTABATO CITY  – The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) today said the party is backing up the candidacy of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, supporting claims by some groups pushing for ROSA or “Robredo Sara” tandem.

“Yes, the MILF is supporting Mayor Sara Duterte vice presidential bid,” Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, secretary general of United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), the MILF’s political group, Sunday, eight days before elections.

Earlier, MILF chief Ahod “Kagi Murad’ Ebrahim, also UBJP president, told reporters that the party is also supporting Mayor Sara.

“We have made commitment kay Pres. Duterte na we will also support the candidacy of his daughter Sara Duterte,” Ebrahim told reporters days after the MILF officially endorsed the candidacy of Vice Pres. Leni Robredo. 

