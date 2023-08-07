MILG-BARMM begins installation of water desalination facility in Basilan

COTABATO CITY - Minister of Interior and Local Government Atty Naguib G Sinarimbo led the groundbreaking ceremony for the installation of a ₱15 million water desalination facility in the coastal municipality of Tabuan Lasa in the island province of Basilan on Friday.

Desalination is the process of removing salt from seawater so that it can be consumed and used.

Some remote island municipalities in the region lack access to safe drinking water, and the majority rely on dug wells, rainwater, or bottled mineral water.

Access to safe drinking water is extremely difficult. Finding clean water for drinking and domestic use is a major challenge for many impoverished communities.

The installation of seawater desalination facility can provide the island's residents with safe drinking water.

Sinarimbo stated that the Bangsamoro government is committed to the development of local government units, and that the water desalination system project would provide convenience and good health to the people of Tabuan Lasa.

"We are your partners, and we will continue to support the LGU in all of its endeavors to realize the vision of excellent local governments," he added.