  Monday Aug, 07 2023 10:25:48 AM

MILG-BARMM begins installation of water desalination facility in Basilan

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 18:30 PM Sun Aug 6, 2023
75
By: 
MILG-BARMM news release

COTABATO CITY - Minister of Interior and Local Government Atty Naguib G Sinarimbo led the groundbreaking ceremony for the installation of a ₱15 million water desalination facility in the coastal municipality of Tabuan Lasa in the island province of Basilan on Friday.

Desalination is the process of removing salt from seawater so that it can be consumed and used.

Some remote island municipalities in the region lack access to safe drinking water, and the majority rely on dug wells, rainwater, or bottled mineral water.

Access to safe drinking water is extremely difficult. Finding clean water for drinking and domestic use is a major challenge for many impoverished communities.

The installation of seawater desalination facility can provide the island's residents with safe drinking water.

Sinarimbo stated that the Bangsamoro government is committed to the development of local government units, and that the water desalination system project would provide convenience and good health to the people of Tabuan Lasa.

"We are your partners, and we will continue to support the LGU in all of its endeavors to realize the vision of excellent local governments," he added.

May be an image of 4 people

May be an image of ‎12 people and ‎text that says '‎Pround reaking Ceremony for the Construction of ۔W Desalination Plant Barangay Bukut- mus, Saluping Island n Tabuan Basilan Bangsamoro Autonomo fon in Muslim Mindanao AKLE angsamoro‎'‎‎

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Obispo ng isang religious group sa Koronadal, patay sa pamamaril

KORONADAL CITY - PATAY SA PAMAMARIL KAHAPON ang isang obispo ng religious sect sa Koronadal matapos na ito ay pagbabarilin sa Purok Mabinuligon,...

Residents of Basilan's island town to benefit from MILG water desalination facility

COTABATO CITY - Residents of Tabuan Lasa, an island municipality in Basilan, are to benefit from a P15 million worth desalination facility project...

Hundreds attend slain doctor's burial; call for swift justice

COTABATO CITY - In a mood so languid and somber, relatives and friends buried on Saturday morning the cremated remains of a popular physician...

MILG-BARMM begins installation of water desalination facility in Basilan

COTABATO CITY - Minister of Interior and Local Government Atty Naguib G Sinarimbo led the groundbreaking ceremony for the installation of a ₱15...

Filipina WYD volunteer gets surprise of a lifetime

After months of being a service volunteer for the World Youth Day in Lisbon, a former campus minister got the surprise of her lifetime: a lunch with...