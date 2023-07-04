  Tuesday Jul, 04 2023 06:55:21 PM

MILG-BARMM briefs new deputy minister on its strategic program directions

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 09:15 AM Tue Jul 4, 2023
136
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY – To fit in and familiarize how the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) operates, newly designated deputy minister was given a tour by the women and men of MILG-BARMM on Friday, June 30.

Led by Interior Minister lawyer Naguib G Sinarimbo, the MILG men and women, through their Service Directors, Division Chiefs, and other officials, formally welcomed the Ministry's new Deputy Minister, Dr Ibrahim P Ibay.

Sinarimbo said Ibay was briefed thoroughly on the strategic directions of the MILG as well as programs and services being implemented at the regional and local levels.

These include those related to the Oversight and Capacity Development of local government units, Interior Affairs Services on Public Safety and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, Infrastructure Program Support to Local Governance, Bangsamoro READi, and Internal Services of the Ministry.

"Ako ay nagpapasalamat sa pagtanggap ninyo sa akin. Rest assured na kung saan ako pwede magserbisyo, pwede ako lalo na't ang aking function ay to assist the Minister," Ibay said.

Following the orientation, Minister Sinarimbo personally gave the new deputy minister a tour of the Bangsamoro READi building, where the MILG Regional Office is temporarily housed while the MILG building is being renovated.

Ibay succeeded Senior Minister Abunawas "Von Alhaq" Maslamama who was named BARMM senior minister.

He was previously the governor of the now-defunct Shariff Kabunsuan Province and the mayor of Parang, Maguindanao.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Datu Odin Sinsuat barangay execs against creation of 2 new BARMM towns

COTABATO CITY - Leaders in an old, historic town in Maguindanao del Norte are opposed to efforts of the Bangsamoro parliament to create two new...

9 drug peddlers nabbed in Jolo operation

Elements of Jolo MPS along with augmented personnel from the 4th RMFC, RMFB BASULTA, in coordination with PIU-Sulu PPO, conducted an Anti-Illegal...

Cosp arrest 2 drug peddlers in Marawi ops

MARAWI CITY - Police nabbed two drug personalities during drug buy-bust operation launched by joint personnel from Marawi City Police Station and...

Cotabato Light announces NGCP initiated power service interruption for July 9

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced its whole franchise area will be affected by the NGCP...

BARMM lawmaker seeks Speaker’s intervention on bills creating new towns

COTABATO CITY  – A Member of Parliament (MP) of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) is asking House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez...