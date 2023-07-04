MILG-BARMM briefs new deputy minister on its strategic program directions

COTABATO CITY – To fit in and familiarize how the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) operates, newly designated deputy minister was given a tour by the women and men of MILG-BARMM on Friday, June 30.

Led by Interior Minister lawyer Naguib G Sinarimbo, the MILG men and women, through their Service Directors, Division Chiefs, and other officials, formally welcomed the Ministry's new Deputy Minister, Dr Ibrahim P Ibay.

Sinarimbo said Ibay was briefed thoroughly on the strategic directions of the MILG as well as programs and services being implemented at the regional and local levels.

These include those related to the Oversight and Capacity Development of local government units, Interior Affairs Services on Public Safety and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, Infrastructure Program Support to Local Governance, Bangsamoro READi, and Internal Services of the Ministry.

"Ako ay nagpapasalamat sa pagtanggap ninyo sa akin. Rest assured na kung saan ako pwede magserbisyo, pwede ako lalo na't ang aking function ay to assist the Minister," Ibay said.

Following the orientation, Minister Sinarimbo personally gave the new deputy minister a tour of the Bangsamoro READi building, where the MILG Regional Office is temporarily housed while the MILG building is being renovated.

Ibay succeeded Senior Minister Abunawas "Von Alhaq" Maslamama who was named BARMM senior minister.

He was previously the governor of the now-defunct Shariff Kabunsuan Province and the mayor of Parang, Maguindanao.