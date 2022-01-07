  Friday Jan, 07 2022 02:00:28 AM

MILG-BARMM to build new SB building for Kabuntalan, Maguindanao

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 12:15 PM Thu Jan 6, 2022
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CIY - The regional government of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) continues to empower local government units through various programs.  Among them is the construction of barangay and town halls and Sangguniang Bayan session hall.

The beneficiary of this lates project, according to Minister Naguib Sinarimbo of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Governments (MILG) is the local govenrment of Kabuntalan. 

"We are constructing the Legislative Building for LGU of Kabuntalan in partnership with Mayor Salban Diocolano," Minister Sinarimbo said after siging the Memorandum of Agreement with Mayor Diocolano at the MILG office in Cotabato City.

The two-storey building will feature a session hall for the Sanggunian and offices for the Vice Mayor and the members of the Council.

"Consistent with our fundamental belief that government buildings and public spaces in the Bangsamoro Region should reflect our culture and heritage, the okir, panolong and other features are integrated into the design of this structure," Sinarimbo said.

"We hope this will enhance governance and service delivery of the LGU to our constituents in this municipality," he added. 

