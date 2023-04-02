  Sunday Apr, 02 2023 02:41:04 PM

MILG BARMM building Luuk public market, barangay halls

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 09:30 AM Sun Apr 2, 2023
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY – Economic activities in a remote town in Sulu are expected to rejuvenate once the modern public market being built by the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILF) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is completed in three months time.

The P25-million public market is rising in the town of Luuk and expected to spur economic opportunities  for the locals.

Funder under the Office of the Chief Minister’s Support to Local Moral Governance Program, the project is one of the many economic interventions the BARMM is pursuing across the region through the MILG.

MILG Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo said the modern market will have modern amenities and spaces to accommodate new and existing vendors.

“This will open up new opportunities for locals, particularly in the business sector, and will generate more revenue for the local government in the long run,” Sinarimbo said in a statement released by BARMM Information Office.

Sinarimbo, MILG Sulu Provincial Directtor Emini Kadiri, Sulu 2nd District Congressman Abdulmuni Arbison, and Luuk Mayor Maryam Arbison led the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) and groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the public market.

Aside from the public market, BARMM via MILG has also started building two barangay halls in Luuk worth P5 million each.

These are all funded through the Bangsamoro Appropriations Acts of 2022 and 2023.

