MILG BARMM donates 5 brand new patrol cars to PNP-BARMM

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) turned over today, 12 October 2022, Wednesday, five units of brand new Police Patrol Cars to the Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO BAR) at the Office of the Chief Minister Grounds, Cotabato City.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the official turnover was signed by MILG Minister Atty. Naguib G. Sinarimbo and PRO BAR Regional Director PBGen John G. Guyguyon; and witnessed by Senior Minister Abdulraof A. Macacua and MILG Deputy Minister Abunawas "Von Al Haq" L. Maslamama.

According to the said agreement, the five Police Patrol Car units will be distributed as follows: three units for the Police Regional Office BAR; one unit for the 1404th Regional Mobile Force Company; and one unit for the Cotabato City Police Office.

The Police Patrol Cars shall be used by the PRO BAR in their law enforcement operations and in combating criminality in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, which is in lined with the MILG's function to implement plans, policies, programs, and project to promote public order and safety and disaster preparedness within the BARMM.

Sinarimbo underscored that the turnover is also a manifestation of the Bangsamoro Government and Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim's strong commitment to supporting the PNP, stressing that "stable peace and security will lead to a more sustainable development."

Also present during the event were Dir. Marvin Mokamad of the Interior Affairs Services of the MILG BARMM; Butch Malang, SGA Administrator; and Atty. Aelan Arumpac, Cotabato City Administrator representing City Mayor Bruce Matabalao.