MILG-BARMM, emergency unit install hazard warning, advocacy signages in Kusiong

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 19:45 PM Fri Nov 13, 2020
Myrna Jo Henry /BARMM-READi

Preparedness advocacy.

The MILG-Bangsamoro READi today installs tsunami hazard warning and advocacy signages in Brgys. Kusiong and Linek, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Mag. This is to advise the public on what to do during calamities.

Joining the BREADi team today - MILG Minister and Bangsamoro READi Head, Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo and Brgy Kusiong and Linek Chairpersons Jaffer Sinsuat and Datu Nasser Sinsuat, respectively.

Both barangays were badly hit by the 1976 Earthquake and Tsunami.

