MILG BARMM inaugurates new Lantawan public market building

MILG news release
Lantawan newly built public market is now operational (MILG photo)

LAMITAN CITY, Basilan - Bangsamoro Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo today said the regional government has turned over a new public market building in Basilan town of Lantawan that will spur economic growth in town.

"We formally inaugurated and turned over our Municipal Public Market project in Lantawan, province of Basilan to its local Government led by Mayor Nursiya Ismael on August 4, 2023," Sinarimbo said in a statement.

"The public market features modern design but is still deeply rooted in our heritage and tradition. It consists of a ground floor and a mezzanine where entrepreneurs can set up their businesses from coffee shops to dry goods," Sinarimbo, also BARMM spokesperson, said.

He added: It will be a platform for the people of Lantawan to kick-start their economy and for the LGU to exercise their corporate powers thru local enterprise development and in the process create additional income stream to further improve their services to their constituents.

"This is not your usual public market project that consists only of roof and flooring. The design is several notch higher than your usual public market that the mayor jokingly said that she can turn this already into a hotel.," Sinarimbo said during the turnover ceremonies.

This market sits on a busy road leading to other municipalities in Basilan and also by the sea overlooking the beautiful island municipality of Haji Muhtamad.

"We congratulate the people of Lantawan and the leadership of this municipality. Our commitment is that the Bangsamoro Government, led by the Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim, stands ready to support its LGUs to transform governance in the region and empower its people," Sinarimbo said.

