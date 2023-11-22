MILG-BARMM opens its first barangay hall in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of Interior and Local Government (MILG) officially opened its first barangay hall for Cotabato City today in Bagua 1, the first of nine government facilities currently being built in the city.

The two-story facility will house the barangay council and officials, provide a venue for services and activities, and promote the presence of the Bangsamoro Government.

MILG Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo attended the event and stressed the regional government's goals of becoming an efficient and trusted government.

"Our goal is for every barangay in Cotabato City to have fully functional government centers that are complete with facilities offering every service our constituents need," the minister said.

Since the beginning of 2023, the ministry has handed over a total of 25 barangay halls across the region.