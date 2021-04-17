MILG-BARMM provide LGUs with mobility capacity

COTABATO CITY -- The Bangsamoro local government ministry will provide constituent-local government units with fire trucks and ambulances as capacity-building support.

Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and Regional Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo inspected Thursday the vehicles temporarily pooled at BARMM’s capitol in Cotabato City.

Sinarimbo said the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government has a “deployment agreement” with the Bureau of Fire Protection where both shall determine which Bangsamoro LGUs shall have fire trucks first according to priority.

Five fire trucks, four ambulances and five police cars have initially been earmarked for LGUs in the autonomous region.

“This is in support of the preparedness and response program of the internal security services of the MILG,” Sinarimbo said.

Sinarimbo said the Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi) and the local government of Tawi-Tawi shall have an ambulance each.

The READI-BARMM, operating under Sinarimbo’s control, is among different Bangsamoro entities in the forefront of regional COVID-19 containment efforts.

The MILG is also expecting the delivery soon of two coasters the BARMM government shall use for shuttling incoming locally stranded individuals from outside of the autonomous region.

Two more vehicles for transport of COVID-19 fatalities to burial sites for Muslims and to crematoriums for non-Muslims are also expected to arrive soon, according to Sinarimbo.