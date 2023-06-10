MILG-BARMM starts road to digital transformation

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-BARMM) has started organizing its systems and processes for providing services and to begin the development of its Citizen's Charter and Operations Manual.

Part of the preparations is a Training Workshop on Transformative Digitalization (TDx) and Business Process Management (BPM) with the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) on June 2–3, 2023.

The training was part of MILG’s partnership project with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Localizing e-Governance for Accelerated Provision of Services (LeAPS) Program.

Abdullah U Lingga, Chief of the Information Systems and Technology Management Division, said the training-workshop highlights the collaboration between MILG and ARTA in optimizing processes and systems for efficient service delivery.

As the principal resource, Undersecretary Gerald G Divinagracia, Deputy Director General for Operations of ARTA, pledged to assist MILG BARMM, stressing that this is only the start of his mission to advance ease of doing business in the BARMM.

Divinagracia and his group assured that these training-workshops would go on and that there would be consultations after this activity through UNDP.