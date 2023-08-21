MILG BARMM turns over 2 village halls in SGA

COTABATO CITY - Two more new barangay halls were turned-over yesterday in Barangay Lagunde and Barangay Nalapaan, Pikit Cluster of the Special Geographic Area.

"We will continue to bring the services of the Ministry to the villages to strengthen further governance and service delivery at the level of the villages," Minsiter Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Gvoernment in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-BARMM) said in a statement.