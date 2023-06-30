MILG-BARMM turns over Community Activity Center in SGA village

PIGCAWAYAN, North Cotabato – The Bangsamoro government, through the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG), on Thursday turned over a P5 million worth Community Activity Center in Barangay Buricain here, one of the villages under the Special Geographic Area of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (SGA BARMM).

BARMM Interior Minister Atty. Naguib G Sinarimbo and SGA Administrator Butch P Malang led the inauguration ceremonies witnessed by local security forces from the Army and the Phil. National Police as well as other local officials of the region.

Together with SGA Federation President Johan P Sinarimbo, Barangay Buricain Chairperson Badrudin Awil formally accepted the Community Activity Center.

Under the Organic Law for the BARMM, Republic Act 11054, the regional government establishes a special development fund (SDF) for the reconstruction, rehabilitation, and development of its conflict-affected communities, including the implementation of programs, projects, and activities under the Bangsamoro Integrated Rehabilitation and Development (BIRD) Program.

The BIRD program is a 5-year program that aims to contribute to the transformation of the SGA BARMM's 63 barangays into productive and peaceful communities by responding to development needs and providing access to basic social services provided by the Bangsamoro Government.