  Friday Jun, 30 2023 01:11:43 AM

MILG-BARMM turns over Community Activity Center in SGA village

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 21:45 PM Thu Jun 29, 2023
41
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
BARMM Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo speaks during the turnover program for Buricain activity center. (MILG photo)

PIGCAWAYAN, North Cotabato – The Bangsamoro government, through the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG), on Thursday turned over a P5 million worth Community Activity Center in Barangay Buricain here, one of the villages under the Special Geographic Area of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (SGA BARMM).

BARMM Interior Minister Atty. Naguib G Sinarimbo and SGA Administrator Butch P Malang led the inauguration ceremonies witnessed by local security forces from the Army and the Phil. National Police as well as other local officials of the region.

Together with SGA Federation President Johan P Sinarimbo, Barangay Buricain Chairperson Badrudin Awil formally accepted the Community Activity Center.

Under the Organic Law for the BARMM, Republic Act 11054, the regional government establishes a special development fund (SDF) for the reconstruction, rehabilitation, and development of its conflict-affected communities, including the implementation of programs, projects, and activities under the Bangsamoro Integrated Rehabilitation and Development (BIRD) Program.

The BIRD program is a 5-year program that aims to contribute to the transformation of the SGA BARMM's 63 barangays into productive and peaceful communities by responding to development needs and providing access to basic social services provided by the Bangsamoro Government.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Man, wife gunned down in Shariff Aguak

ANG MGA biktima ay sakay ng payong-payong nang pagbabarilin. Sinabi ni Shariff Aguak municipal police chief Maj. Haron Macabanding, ang mga...

MILG-BARMM turns over Community Activity Center in SGA village

PIGCAWAYAN, North Cotabato – The Bangsamoro government, through the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG), on Thursday turned over a...

3 DI listed drug suspect nabbed in Jolo

JOLO, Sulu - Three DI-Listed drug suspects were arrested by combined personnel of Jolo MPS together with the augmented personnel from 4th RMFC, RMFB...

BARMM compound to experience power service interruption on July 1, Cotabato Light says

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has announced scheduled power interruption affecting customers in inside the...

Medtech board passer mula Sultan Kudarat patay nang mabangga ng cargo truck sa Davao

Binawian ng buhay ang isang babae matapos mabangga ng wing van habang tumatawid pasado alas 9:00 kagabi, Hunyo 27 sa Km 12 McArthur Highway, Brgy....