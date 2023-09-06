MILG boosts LGU "Operation L!STO" disaster preparedness mechanism in BARMM

DAVAO CITY - The Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Division (DRRMD) of the Ministry of Interior and Local Government (MILG) took an important step toward strengthening disaster preparedness throughout the Bangsamoro Region by hosting an Orientation on Operation L!STO from August 21 to 25, 2023 at the Acacia Hotel in Davao City.

Operation L!STO, a DILG-led advocacy program, represents a comprehensive, whole-of-government approach to strengthening local government units' capabilities and preparedness. The primary goal of this orientation was to assess current local governments’ capacities and align them with the L!STO Checklist Standards.

The DILG Region XI Planning Officer, Edgar Melo, emphasized the importance of aligning Operation L!STO with existing legal frameworks such as the Local Government Code of 1991 (RA 7160) and the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010 (RA 10121). These legislative milestones unequivocally define LGUs' pivotal role in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM), positioning them as the first line of defense during emergencies. Local government units are charged with the grave responsibility of ensuring the safety and resilience of their communities through meticulous planning, strategic programming, and the development of policies aimed at safeguarding their constituents.

Ms Anne Joy T Sanchez of BARMM READI added to the conversation by delving into the specifics of the checklist designed for City/Municipal Local Government Operations Officers (C/MLGOOs). Her insights provided valuable clarity on the reporting mechanism, demonstrating how various agencies collaborate harmoniously to generate comprehensive reports that serve as the foundation for informed decision-making in times of crisis.

Representatives from Basilan, Cotabato, and Marawi, as well as the municipalities of Balabagan, Barira, Bongao, Datu Piang, Guindulungan, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Datu Blah Sinsuat, Indanan, Jolo, Maluso, Parang, Sibutu, South Upi, Sultan Mastura, Sultan Sa Barongis, Tuburan, Upi, and Wao, attended.

Most of the local governments in attendance were victims of the STS Paeng.

This orientation represents the BARMM's ongoing commitment to moral governance and transformational governance. By empowering local governments to take proactive disaster preparation measures through Operation L!STO, MILG, and its partners are critical in ensuring the safety and well-being of the Bangsamoro people.