MILG built town, village halls, police offices nearing completion: Minister Sinarimbo

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 10:30 AM Thu Oct 14, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez
Barangay Hall of Ganta, Kabuntalan, Maguindanao (MILG photo)

COTABATO CITY – The town, barangay halls and police stations building project of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Governments of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-BARMM) is nearing completion.

BARMM Interior Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo said these buildings are almost complete and will soon be inaugurated and turned over to the beneficiaries.

These modern buildings built out of the MILG funds are established in local government units that for decades have no permanent government strucutures.

“Currently, 11 municipal buildings, 4 Police stations, 64 barangay halls are being built,” Minister Sinarimbo said.

Sinarimbo, also BARMM spokesperson, said additional 56 barangay halls, five public markets, and three MILG provincial office buildings have been bided out.

“More municipal buildings, public markets, police stations, Tourism Centers, water systems, and barangay halls will soon be implemented,” he said.

A sampling of the photos of the progress of these constructions are provided here below.

May be an image of outdoors

May be an image of text that says 'Construction of LUMBACA UNAYAN MUNICIPAL HALL BUILDING Contract Cost: Php 24,250,000.00 Project Implementing Unit: Municipal Government of LUMBACA LANAO DEL SUR O DIA ACCOMPLISHMENT: 5%ASOF30 5%ASOF30SEPTEMBER2021 Date Started: 10th February 2021 Target Date Completed: 30 December 2021 On-going Activities: Installation Exterior eiling Board; Continue piling chb wall; nstallation gutter downspout; Installation of roofing sheets and bended materials; Finishing Works. Next Activities: Continue Installation of Exterior Ceiling board; Installation of Electrical Fixture; Continue finishing works.'

May be an image of outdoors and text that says '7°44'41.502"N 124°18'26.739"E Altitude:834. Spd:0 5km/h Index number: 687 Network time is not synchronized Local: 12 Oct 2021 4:33:54 PM GMT+08:00'

May be an image of outdoors

