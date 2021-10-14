MILG built town, village halls, police offices nearing completion: Minister Sinarimbo

COTABATO CITY – The town, barangay halls and police stations building project of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Governments of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-BARMM) is nearing completion.

BARMM Interior Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo said these buildings are almost complete and will soon be inaugurated and turned over to the beneficiaries.

These modern buildings built out of the MILG funds are established in local government units that for decades have no permanent government strucutures.

“Currently, 11 municipal buildings, 4 Police stations, 64 barangay halls are being built,” Minister Sinarimbo said.

Sinarimbo, also BARMM spokesperson, said additional 56 barangay halls, five public markets, and three MILG provincial office buildings have been bided out.

“More municipal buildings, public markets, police stations, Tourism Centers, water systems, and barangay halls will soon be implemented,” he said.

A sampling of the photos of the progress of these constructions are provided here below.