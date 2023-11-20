MILG: Butig has modern municipal hall building

COTABATO CITY - Bangsamoro officials on Sunday turned over a modern 2-storey municipal hall in Butig, Lanao del Sur as efforts to make governance felt even in remote and critical areas continue across the region.

"We turned-over and inaugurated yesterday, November 19, the modern two storey Municipal Hall of Butig, Lanao del Sur, funded by our Ministry," lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, minister of the interior and the local government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) said Monday.

The event was graced by both Governors Bombit Adiong, Jr. of Lanao del Sur and Governor Abdulraof Macacua of Maguindanao del Norte. The Mayors from both provinces also joined the occasion.

"We congratulate Mayor Dimnatang Jimmy Pansar and the good people of Butig on this auspicious occasion and may this edifice, a symbol of good governance and the enduring unity of our people, be also hub for services for our constituents," he said.

Sinarimbo also lauded Governor Adiong and his mayors for expressing their unity and support for the leadership of Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim and BARMM and their commitment to support the MILF leadership in BARMM in 2025.

"Butig is important and historic as it is the host of the second biggest MILF Camp, camp Bushra," Sinarimbo said.

"Our focus in Butig demonstrates our commitment to remain loyal to our roots while charting a new and prosperous future for our region."

Butig is the town where the Maute Brothers originated. They led the Marawi seige in 2017.