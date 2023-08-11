  Friday Aug, 11 2023 04:22:00 PM

MILG carries out LogFA 2023 validation in Cotabato City, evaluates functionality level

Local News • 10:15 AM Fri Aug 11, 2023
MILG news release

The validation of the Local Governance Functionality Appraisal (LoGFA) 2023 in Cotabato City was completed today, August 10, by the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government. During the visit, the LoGFA Regional Technical Working Group reviewed the city government's documents and certifications in order to evaluate the seven elements of a functional local government.

The LoGFA 2023 Validation sought to assess how well local governments function, to ensure the accuracy and dependability of the appropriate means of verification presented, to evaluate how well they perform as local governments, and to identify any performance gaps in order to create efficient policies and capacity-building interventions.

The LoGFA is one of many initiatives launched by the Ministry. It is a performance oversight program designed to help local governments in the Bangsamoro Region achieve good and moral governance.

Presence of a Government Center with Facilities; Presence of Working Elected and Appointed Officials and Functionaries; Functional Local Special Bodies; Functional Local Legislative Bodies; Approved Mandated Plans and Budgets; Available, Visible, and Accessible Basic Services; and Sound Fiscal Management are the 7 elements of functionality used by LoGFA to assess the performance of local governments in BARMM.

The LoGFA Regional Technical Working Group was led by Chief Johaina J Abdullah of the Local Government Supervision Division.

