MILG chief inspects construction of modern public market in Wao

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 12:15 PM Sat Jun 10, 2023
Edwin O. Fernandez
Wao Mayor Elvino B. Balicao Jr gives Minister Naguib Sinarimbo updates on the construction of town's modern market. (MILG photo)

COTABATO CITY - Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-BARMM) has visited the on-going construction of the MILG-funded modern public market building in Wao, Lanao del Sur.

Wao Mayor Elvino B. Balicao, Jr provided Minister Sinarimbo with updates on the status of building construction which is more than 50 percent complete.

"Wao is a progressive municipality with a vibrant market that needs only to be supported as the LGU has already demonstrated its capacity to handle enterprises and earn from it while delivering services to its people," Sinarimbo said in a statement.

"We are happy to partner with this kind of LGU," he added.

The market is expected to be operationalized within the year.

"Our hope is that the public markets we are undertaking in diffrent parts of the BARMM will create economic opportunities, create jobs, and accelerate development," Sinarimbo said.

"The market will provide residents with business and employment opportunities. Farmers in the eastern part of Lanao who grow high-value crops will be able to sell their produce at the market," he said, urging the LGU to to establish its MEEDO, or Municipal Economic and Enterprise Development Office, which will be its corporate arm in charge of managing and maintaining the public market.

A portion of the work would entail developing a market code, he said.

 

