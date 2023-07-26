  Wednesday Jul, 26 2023 08:04:16 AM

MILG completes new village hall in MagNorte

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 05:15 AM Wed Jul 26, 2023
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Another new barangay hall has been completed, this time in Barangay Bugasan Sur, Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte, the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) said.

Lawyer Naguib G. Sinarimbo, BARMM inteerior minister, said he barangay hall project, which is being carried out by the Project Management Development Division of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government, is part of the Office of the Chief Minister's Support to Local Moral Governance (SLMG), which provides funding for infrastructure projects such as the construction of barangay halls.

"Our hope is that as our Ministry attempts to strengthen governance at the barangay level," Sinarimbo said, "these barangays will further enhance their services to our constituents."

Matanog was one of the oldest towns of Maguindanao but infrastructure development and governance were not as lively and vibrant as today when the new autonomous leadership came into power.  

