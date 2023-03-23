  Thursday Mar, 23 2023 06:13:48 PM

MILG hands over 4 more police cars to BARMM PNP

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 16:15 PM Thu Mar 23, 2023
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY – Police authorities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have received early blessings ahead of the start of fasting month.

This after the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG), headed by Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, handed over another four brand new police patrol cars to the Police Regioanl Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO BAR) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The four police cars, each worth P3 million, were funded through the Transitional Development Impact Fund (TDIF), which can be used to implement projects that will have a positive impact on the Bangsamoro Region's continuous development during the Transition Period.

The TDIF is implemented by the various ministries in collaboration with the Office of Members of Parliament of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, which in this case is the Office of MP Atty. Raissa H Jajurie.

"We see the logistical support needed by the PNP and all other institutions that do not exist organically in the Bangsamoro [Government], but mahalaga po na matulungan kami, ang Bangsamoro Government that promotes the development agenda of ministries through peace and order," Jajurie said.

"This is a way for members of parliament to assist and support the various ministries in the BARMM, and I believe that peace and order are the most pressing requirements or conditions for us to move forward, so we are very happy to be a part of it," she added.

Brig. Gen John G Guyguyon received the police cars made official with the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for their turnover, along with MILG Minister Atty Naguib G Sinarimbo and BARMM Senior Minister Abdulraof Macacua.

MILG Deputy Minister Abunawas L Maslamama and MILG Interior Affairs Services Director Atty. Marvin Mokamad witnessed the program.

One of the ministry's functions is to implement plans, policies, programs, and projects to promote public order and safety, as well as disaster preparedness, throughout the BARMM.

