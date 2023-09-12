MILG holds revenue growth and fair taxation training for MagNorte, Lanao Sur local officials

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government held a training workshop on Updating the Local Revenue Code for local functionaries from selected local governments in Maguindanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur on September 5-7, 2023 at the Waterfront Insular Hotel in Davao City as part of the initiative on the Revenue Enhancement Assistance for Local Government Units (REAL) Program, which takes a progressive and innovative approach to capacitating local governments.

This activity aimed to empower and inspire local government officials to explore new revenue streams that will benefit their communities. Following the workshop, local governments will present their draft Revenue Codes to the technical working group for further review and extensive public hearings. The Ministry will assist local governments in implementing these Revenue Codes, with the goal of increasing revenue while ensuring that levied taxes are just, fair, and equitable. This initiative is expected to boost regional economic development and improve service delivery.

Participants examined their existing Revenue Codes and explored potential revenue sources. Broadening revenue streams became clear as a requirement for funding essential projects and services within their jurisdictions. They then held brainstorming sessions to devise new approaches to balancing service delivery and cost recovery.

Local governments were able to share best practices at the session. The exchange of ideas and experiences was extremely beneficial, inspiring local governments to work together. The insights gained from these interactions have the potential to help local governments in a variety of situations.

The training workshop was attended by Municipal Local Government Operations Officers, Local Treasurers, Planning and Development Coordinators, Assessors, Civil Registrars, Budget Officers, Environment and Natural Resources Officers, Business Permit and Licensing Officers of Buldon, Datu Blah Sisuat, and Sultan Mastura in Maguindanao del Sur, as well as Pualas and Binidayan in Lanao del Sur.

Local governments, according to Operations and Management Services Director Fausiah Romancap Abdula, will strive to be moral governance models by participating in this activity, exemplifying the principles of fair taxation, economic development, and efficient public service delivery. They hope that by doing so, they can set a precedent for others to follow while also helping the Bangsamoro Region advance.

"Our activity is very timely," said Datu Blah Sinsuat Municipal Assessor Rowena D Ortuste, "because it focuses on revenue generation, which is critical for our LGU and lays the groundwork for improved service delivery to our constituents."