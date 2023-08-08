MILG implements E-CLIP in BARMM, assists ex-combatants

ISABELA CITY - Each of the 23 former combatants of Local Terrorist Groups (LTGs) from the island province of Basilan received a total of ₱65 thousand in cash and livelihood assistance as part of the Joint Implementation of the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in a ceremony held last 4 August 2023, at the 101st Infantry Brigade in Isabela City, Basilan.

In addition to Brig. Gen. Alvin V Luzin, commander, 101st Infantry Brigade and MILG Minister Atty Naguib G Sinarimbo, facilitated the awarding of ₱15,000 cash assistance and ₱50,000 livelihood assistance. It was also witnessed by Col Carlos T Madronio, Basilan police director, MILG Deputy Minister Dr. Ibrahim P Ibay, and Sumisip Mayor Jul-Adnan P Hataman, representing Governor Jim Hataman-Saliman.

"Ang gusto nating makita ay may substantial na pagbabago doon sa estado ng buhay ninyo kasi ho naiintindihan namin ang hirap na dinanas ninyo para makibaka sa paniniwalang palagay ninyo ay makakabuti sa buhay ninyo at mga kababayan natin," said Sinarimbo, addressing the former combatants.

"Ngayon po na nagkaintindihan tayo na hindi naman talaga mag-away, maglaban...kasama na po natin ang gobyerno para bumuti ang buhay hindi lamang ninyo kundi pati ng mga kapatid nating dating gusto nyo ring bumuti ang buhay. Lahat 'ho ng 'yun ay sasagutin natin para magkaisa tayong umunlad," he added.

Ibay expressed his gratitude to those who had received cash and livelihood assistance for their full participation in government initiatives.

"Nagpapasalamat kami at dito na 'yung mga nagbalik-loob sa gobyerno, na ito po ay naisipan natin na hindi aasenso ang isang lugar kung wala talagang peace and order," declared Ibay.

The E-CLIP is a government program designed to assist members of various armed groups in returning to the folds of the law and receiving appropriate assistance in their reintegration into society. ###