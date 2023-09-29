MILG infra programs intensified for LGUs to sustain peace, improve governance

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of the Interior and Local Governments of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-BARMM) has intensified its work on redesigning local governance by supervising and developing the capacity of local governments across the region.

On Thursday, Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, BARMM interior minister, said aside from the infrastructure and governance capacities of LGUs, his office also provides a venue for former extremists for their easy mainstreaming and reintegration accompanied by livelihood opportunities.

Former members of Abu Sayyaf Groups who decided to abandon a lost cause and rejoin the mainstream will soon become productive citizens once they complete skills training provided by the Bangsamoro government.

Sustaining peace

Sinarimbo, also BARMM spokesperson, has reported that the PHP25 million worth of Reformation Center for the former Abu Sayyaf Group is nearing completion.

The center in Patikul, Sulu would aid former ASG members in becoming productive citizens.

It is designed to meet the diverse skills development needs of former members of the Abu Sayyaf Group who have chosen the path to peace and made the decision to reintegrate into mainstream society.

Sinarimbo said the center's establishment in Barangay Langhub, Patikul is part of the Bangsamoro government's commitment to maintaining and sustaining peace in Mindanao. He added that the building will also serve as a skills training center where former ASG rebels’ ideological convictions would be reoriented.

"We believe that the long-term solution is to provide them with a new perspective on how to interpret their religious beliefs," Sinarimbo said in a statement.

"As we work for peace and development in the Bangsamoro," Sinarimbo said, "we will respond to the needs of all sectors of society so that together we can co-create a future for all."

Until recently, Barangay Langhub was a well-known ASG stronghold. It was hardly reached by the people of Sulu, including the military because of the heavy ASG presence.

Economic development

“Our major objectives include supporting local moral governance, local economic development, local law enforcement, and strengthening quick response during disasters in the Bangsamoro Region,” Sinarimbo said in a statement.

This month, several infrastructures that will facilitate and enhance the delivery of government services in the municipalities have been completed and are ready for turnover in the following weeks.

Sinarimbo said the public markets in Indanan, Sulu and Pikit cluster of the BARMM Special Geographic Area are projected to drive more economic activities and generate job opportunities for local residents.

Meanwhile, three other municipal halls in Tawi-Tawi have just been completed and are set for turnover, he added.