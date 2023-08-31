  Thursday Aug, 31 2023 03:03:29 AM

MILG, LGA train 38 aspiring Bangsamoro LGOOs through apprenticeship program

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 19:45 PM Tue Aug 29, 2023
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has partnered, once more, with the Local Government Academy to train another batch of aspiring Bangsamoro Local Government Operations Officers (BLGOO).

The project is under the LGOO apprenticeship program of the MILG. 

It started Tuesday (Aug. 28) until Sept. 4, Monday at the Em Manor Hotel and Convention Center in Cotabato City.

Ahmed-Arqhan A. Ali, acting Director of Administration and Finance Services, has urged all trainees to give their best as part of their professional growth.

“Be motivated, devoted, and persistent in order to successfully finish the LGOO Apprenticeship Program,” Ali said.

Engr. Khalid S. Dumagay, MILG director general discussed how hectic the MILG recruitment process is.

“MILG hires not just people, but also servants with personal integrity, intelligence, and personal measures to contribute to the community or the Bangsamoro as a whole,” Dumagay said.

“A great leader is committed to making a difference,” he added.

Fausiah K Romancap-Abdula, Director of Operations Management Services, provided an overview of the activity as part of the General Orientation for the LGOO Apprenticeship Program.

She stressed the significance of the ministry having a workforce that can meet the requirements and needs of its clientele, the local government units.

Following the preparatory activities, Dr. Mansoor L Limba, the first resource speaker, began his extremely comprehensive yet engaging presentation for Module 1: The BARMM and Moral Governance.

