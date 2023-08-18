MILG minister says quote card circulating in socmed false

FAKE NEWS!

This is to inform the public that the alleged quote card attributed to MILG Minister Atty Naguib G Sinarimbo regarding Maguindanao del Norte, which is circulating online, is false.

The ORIGINAL quote card from the official Bangsamoro Government Facebook page is displayed here, edited and manipulated to spread misinformation. The original quote card is from a Bangsamoro transition extension interview with the ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC) in 2020.

Follow the official social media accounts of the Bangsamoro Government, the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government, and the official page of Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo.

We advise the general public to refrain from sharing this social media card and to be skeptical of all online posts.