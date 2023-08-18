  Friday Aug, 18 2023 05:36:59 AM

MILG minister says quote card circulating in socmed false

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 21:30 PM Thu Aug 17, 2023
76
By: 
MILG-BARMM press statement

FAKE NEWS!

This is to inform the public that the alleged quote card attributed to MILG Minister Atty Naguib G Sinarimbo regarding Maguindanao del Norte, which is circulating online, is false.

The ORIGINAL quote card from the official Bangsamoro Government Facebook page is displayed here, edited and manipulated to spread misinformation. The original quote card is from a Bangsamoro transition extension interview with the ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC) in 2020.

Follow the official social media accounts of the Bangsamoro Government, the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government, and the official page of Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo.

We advise the general public to refrain from sharing this social media card and to be skeptical of all online posts.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Airport’s reopening schedule uncertain

COTABATO CITY - Stakeholders have to wait for nine more weeks for a private contractor to finish the repair of the Cotabato Airport runway that...

Asst. principal patay, isa sugatan sa vehicular accident sa Parang, MDN

NANGYARI ang aksidente pasado alas 2:00 ng hapon kanina sa National Highway Sitio Timbangan, Brgy. Sarmiento, Parang, Maguindanao Del Norte....

MILG minister says quote card circulating in socmed false

FAKE NEWS! This is to inform the public that the alleged quote card attributed to MILG Minister Atty Naguib G Sinarimbo regarding Maguindanao del...

2 in gang behind deadly Basilan ambush now detained

COTABATO CITY - Two of the gunmen behind Saturday’s ambush in Ungkaya Pukan that left a soldier and a policeman dead had surrendered and confessed to...

MDN has 2 acting governors, 1 only, says MILG-BARMM

COTABATO CITY - DALAWA NA ngayon ang gobernador ng Maguindanao del Norte matapos na bumaba sa pwesto bilang Malacanang appointed vice governor si Bai...