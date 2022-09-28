MILG minister Sinarimbo, 20 others retain posts in BARMM cabinet

COTABATO CITY – Minister Naguib Sinarimbo of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has welcomed his re-appointment by BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim.

Chief Minister Ebrahim swore-in his 21 Cabinet officials on Friday last week.

Sources from the office of Chief Minister Ebrahim said the re-appointment of many cabinet officials came as unannounced and surprising even to the appointees themselves.

Aside from Sinarimbo, also reappointed among members of the BARMM Regional Cabinet are: Lawyer Sha Elijah B. Dumama Alba as Solicitor-General; Mohammad Asnin K. Pendatun, as Cabinet Secretary; Abdulraof A. Macacua, Senior Minister; Abdullah M. Cosain, as Assistant Senior Minister and Alvin Yasser K. Abdulgafar, as Chief of Staff, Dr. Mohammad S. Yacob as MAFAR minister and Mohaqher Iqbal sa education minister.

Also reappointed were Akmad Brahim (MENRE), Atty. Ubaida Pacasem (MFBMO), Hamid Aminnodin D. Barra (MHSD), Melanio Ulama (MIPA), Muslim Sema (MOLE), Hussein P. Munoz (MPOS), Architect Eduard Uy Guerra (MPW), Engineer Aida M. Silongan (MOST), lawyer Raisah Jajurie (MSSD), lawyer Paisalin Tago CPA (MOTC), Abu Amri Taddik (MTIT), and Engineer Muhajirin Taddik as director-general of the Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority (BPDA).

In his FB page, Atty. Sinarimbo welcomed new officials at MILG.

"We welcome into the Ministry two new members of the family- Abunawas "Von Al Haq" Maslamama and Butch Malang as Deputy Minister and SGDA Administrator, respectively. The two senior officials were just recently appointed by the Chief Minister," Sinarimbo said.

The two were provided about four hour comprehensive welcome briefing by the officials of the Ministry on such topics as Vission Mission and Core Values of the Ministry; updates on the Major Programs; Structure, Personnel and Status of Funds; SDF implementation in the 63 barangays; and Accomplishments and current challenges of the Ministry.

"The two senior officials will seamlessly integrate into the opearations of the Ministry to help us contribute into the accomplishment of the vision of the ministry and of the region," he said.