MILG, MTIT assist 38 ex-ASGs develop entrepreneurial skills, stable livelihood

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 21:00 PM Sun Oct 15, 2023
MILG-BARMM news release

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade, Investment, and Tourism-Basilan, conducted an Assessment and Validation of Proposed Business Plans of 38 former Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) combatants as part of Project TuGoN's livelihood component on October 11, 2023, at the 64th Infantry Battalion, Brgy Tumahubong, Sumisip, Basilan.

Business counseling was given to the ex-combatants to help them build entrepreneurial skills and stable livelihoods to support their families, paving the way for these people and their communities to have a better and more stable future. The intention was to help them launch a successful, long-lasting, and sustainable business.

Project TuGoN, which will encourage an entrepreneurial and self-sufficient culture among the ASG former combatants in Basilan, is anticipated to significantly improve the general well-being of the affected communities.

MILG-Basilan Provincial Director Representative, LGOO VI Manessa H Castro; MTIT-Basilan Provincial Director, Argie J Sarco; MILG Project TuGoN's Officer, Farhana S Sahod; MTIT-Basilan Chief, Hja Jaida J Tulawie; Commanding Officer of 64th Infantry Battalion, LTC Abel O Potutan; MILG and MTIT supporting staff and other AFP officers and enlisted personnel graced the activity.

May be an image of 8 people, dais and text that says 'PROJECT TUGON: (Tulong Gobyernong Nagmamalasakit) ASSESSMENT AND VALIDATION Û PROPOSED BUSINESS 1,2023 Sumisip, Basilan Headquarters, 4th WELC ME AROIEMARCO Puy'

 

