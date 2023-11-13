MILG provides field offices with service vehicles

The MILG Regional Office handed over five passenger vans and two 4X4 pick-up trucks to the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government provincial field offices and the National Police Commission - Bangsamoro (NAPOLCOM) on November 10, 2023.

By providing the units, the Ministry hopes to improve work and services in Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, and the BARMM Special Geographic Area.

The Ministry prioritizes improving the provinces' operational responsiveness and efficiency, ensuring that every community has access to the transportation needed for local government, emergency response, and law enforcement.