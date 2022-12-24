  Saturday Dec, 24 2022 02:24:45 AM

MILG releases initial fund for public market in Al Barka, Basilan

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 18:30 PM Fri Dec 23, 2022
37
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-BSARMM) today released the 50 percent of the fund for the construction of public market for the municipality of Al Barka in Basilan province.

"In the past, Al Barka has been in the front pages of national dailies due to major fighting between the government forces and MILF forces led by Kumander Dan Asnawi, now a Member of the Parliament and standing beside me," said MILG Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo.

"Our hope is that in the coming years, the news coming out of Al Barka will be about economic development and peace and prosperity," he added.

BARMM, through the MILG, has been building barangay halls, town halls and public markets in towns that were left behind in infrastructure development in the past.

This is to bring the regional government pursuing moral governance closer to the people, Sinarimbo added. 

