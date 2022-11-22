  Tuesday Nov, 22 2022 07:32:51 PM

MILG supervises BARMM Phil. Councilors' League election

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 17:00 PM Tue Nov 22, 2022
22
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-BARMM), along with the Philippines Councilors’ League (PCL) National Officers, facilitated the election of officers of BARMM Regional Philippine Councilors’ League election in Davao City.

The election was held at Grand Regal Hotel over the weekend.

MILG-BARMM Local Government Development Chief Tarhata L Balading, who also served as election committee chairperson, facilitated the election process.

Cotabato City Mayor Mohammad Ali 'Bruce' C Matabalao, then PCL national vice chairman, swore in the following PCL Regional Officers:

Chairperson: Shariefuddin T Lucman (Lanao del Sur)

Vice Chair: Hunyn C Abu (Cotabato City)

Secretary General:  Shermahal A Hajiri (Sulu)

Treasurer: Hja. Pulti Aisa S Matolo (Tawi-Tawi)

Auditor: Bai Sharmaine Reham Ampatuan (Maguindanao)

PRO: Abdulsamie J Kallahal (Basilan)

Council Directors:

1. Ezzel Arab U Abubakar (Sulu)

2. Mohammad Raiz Uy Andamen (Maguindanao)

3. Abdulkarim O Usman (Cotabato City)

4. Amenollah P Mala (Lanao del Sur)

5. Ferhana N Matolo (Tawi-Tawi)

6. Alibai S Ampatuan ( Maguindanao)

7. Alkramer R Izquerdo (Sulu)

8. Raslanie  L Panantaon (Lanao del Sur)

9. Ayman S Pandi (Lanao del Sur)

Among the PCL National Officers in attendance was Atty. Oliver Garcia, National PCL Legal Counsel; and Carolyn Cunanan, Caloocan City PCL City Chapter President, and Metro Manila Councilors' League President.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

MILG supervises BARMM Phil. Councilors' League election

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-BARMM), along with the...

4 dead in Cotabato City shooting incidents

COTABATO CITY - Four persons perished, two of them alleged “hired killers,” in separate shooting incidents here Monday night. The first to...

BARMM strengthens coordination with recruitment agencies to better protect migrant workers

COTABATO CITY — To better protect the Bangsamoro migrant workers from illegal recruitment activities and human trafficking, the Ministry of Labor and...

4 patay sa serye ng shooting sa Cotabato City kagabi

COTABATO CITY - NASAWI ANG APAT NA MGA LALAKI SA MAGKAKAHIWALAY na shooting incident sa Cotabato City kagabi. Mga alas 6 ng gabi, binaril at...

A Maguindanaon in Canadian airline’s workforce

COTABATO CITY - There is this full-blooded Maguindanaon working now in the Canadian Airlines International, the first in the firm’s history and...