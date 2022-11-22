MILG supervises BARMM Phil. Councilors' League election

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-BARMM), along with the Philippines Councilors’ League (PCL) National Officers, facilitated the election of officers of BARMM Regional Philippine Councilors’ League election in Davao City.

The election was held at Grand Regal Hotel over the weekend.

MILG-BARMM Local Government Development Chief Tarhata L Balading, who also served as election committee chairperson, facilitated the election process.

Cotabato City Mayor Mohammad Ali 'Bruce' C Matabalao, then PCL national vice chairman, swore in the following PCL Regional Officers:

Chairperson: Shariefuddin T Lucman (Lanao del Sur)

Vice Chair: Hunyn C Abu (Cotabato City)

Secretary General: Shermahal A Hajiri (Sulu)

Treasurer: Hja. Pulti Aisa S Matolo (Tawi-Tawi)

Auditor: Bai Sharmaine Reham Ampatuan (Maguindanao)

PRO: Abdulsamie J Kallahal (Basilan)

Council Directors:

1. Ezzel Arab U Abubakar (Sulu)

2. Mohammad Raiz Uy Andamen (Maguindanao)

3. Abdulkarim O Usman (Cotabato City)

4. Amenollah P Mala (Lanao del Sur)

5. Ferhana N Matolo (Tawi-Tawi)

6. Alibai S Ampatuan ( Maguindanao)

7. Alkramer R Izquerdo (Sulu)

8. Raslanie L Panantaon (Lanao del Sur)

9. Ayman S Pandi (Lanao del Sur)

Among the PCL National Officers in attendance was Atty. Oliver Garcia, National PCL Legal Counsel; and Carolyn Cunanan, Caloocan City PCL City Chapter President, and Metro Manila Councilors' League President.