COTABATO CITY - After being appointed by BARMM Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim, Dr Ibrahim P Ibay was formally sworn in as Deputy Minister of MILG-BARMM.

Dr Ibay took over for Senior Minister Abunawas "Von Alhaq" Maslamama.

Prior to his appointment, Ibay served as governor of the now-defunct Shariff Kabunsuan Province and as mayor of Parang, Maguindanao.