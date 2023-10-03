MILG's Sinarimbo signs MOA with SEAL awardees, meets with UNOCHA reps, partners

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-BARMM) on Monday signed the memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the representatives of local government awardees for this year’s Salamat Excellence Award for Leadership and Local Government Award for Innovative Practices (SEAL-LAGAIP)

“This year's SEAL and LGAIP awardees each will receive P2.5 million pesos worth of projects from the Ministry,” Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, MILG minister said in a statement.

The formal awarding ceremony will be next year during the BARMM Anniversary.

Also on Monday, Sinarimbo attended the 3rd meeting of the Mindanao Humanitarian Team-BARMM joint meeting that MILG co-convene with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

Sinarimbo said the meeting was highlighted by a discussion on the situation reports about the flooding and other disasters that struck the region.

Also discussed were the peace and security situation updates given both by the AFP and the PNP in the BARMM.

Included in the meeting were the preparations for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

“We thank all our partners such as UN Agencies, Ministries, and offices in the BARMM, INGOs, local CSOs, and the security sector for attending today's meeting and for their continuing commitment to address humanitarian challenges as well as peace and security challenges in the Bangsamoro,” Sinarimbo said.