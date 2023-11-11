Miliaman nabbed for peddling shabu in Tacurong City

TACURONG CITY -- After weeks of surveillance, an active member of Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) was arrested here Saturday by anti=narcotics and police operatives during buy bust operation and seized from him over PHP2 million worth of shabu.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Soccsksargen Region Director Aileen Lovitos identified the suspect as Norodin Midtimbang, 30, a resident of Abdullah Sangki, Maguindanao del Sur and member of the para-military unit.

He was nabbed during buy bust operation in Barangay New Isabela, Tacurong City after selling shabu to undercover agents.

Lovitos said that the suspect peddles illegal drugs in areas of Maguindanao, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato and General Santos City.

Confiscated during the operation were 15 sachets of suspected shabu weighing more or less 300 grams with an estimated street value of Php2,040,000.00, and the buy-bust money.

Now detained at PDEA detention facility in Gen. Santos City, Midtimbang is facing chargers for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.