Military, police, LGUs together in Basilan peace efforts

COTABATO CITY - The Western Mindanao Command, the Bangsamoro regional police and local officials have agreed to maximize cooperation in maintaining peace in Lamitan City and towns around.

Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario, Jr., commander of WestMinCom, said Monday he noticed, during a visit on August 30, that there is peace in Lamitan City and in other parts of Basilan, contrary to undue perceptions by outsiders.

Rosario said the mayor of Lamitan City, Roderick Furigay, has committed his administration’s support to WestMinCom’s peace and security efforts in the city and in surrounding municipalities.

Rosario said he is also thankful to Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman, chairperson of the multi-sector provincial peace and order council, for helping push WestMinCom’s security missions in all four corners of the province.

The director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, Brig. Gen. Guyguyon, had earlier said he got the same commitment from Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman and other local leaders during his visit to the province ahead of Rosario’s engagement with Lamitan City officials.

“The WestMinCom is here to serve, along with the police, the Muslim and Christian communities in Lamitan City and in all areas in Basilan,” Rosario said.

He said the WestMinCom shall help the Lamitan City mayor’s office and the provincial government of Basilan implement local development programs that would benefit local residents.