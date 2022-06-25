  Saturday Jun, 25 2022 11:30:18 PM

Militiaman, minor dead in North Cotabato ambush

Local News • 17:00 PM Sat Jun 25, 2022
44
By: 
John M. Unson

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- Religious extremists killed a militiaman and a minor in an ambush in Aleosan, North Cotabato Thursday, June 24.

The fatalities, Martinio Ruben, 63, a member of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit, and the 13-year-old Archie Pableo, were together in a motorcycle when men shot them with M16 assault rifles while motoring through a farm-to-market road in Barangay Tapodoc, Aleosan.

They both died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

Barangay officials are certain members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters were responsible for the fatal ambush of the duo.

The BIFF, which has a reputation for brutality on non-Muslims, is operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Gunmen killed last month in an interior area in Aleosan two Visayan collectors of a money-lending outfit in a daring attack that remained unsolved.  (John Unson)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Whole of Cotabato City to experience morning brownout on June 26

Notice of NGCP Power Interruption Date: Sunday, June 26, 2022 Time: 6:30-7:00AM and 5:30 - 6:00PM Affected Areas: Whole franchise area of Cotabato...

Marines aid PDEA, PNP in anti-drug ops

BULDON, Maguindanao - Marine troopers successfully conducted Support to Law Enforcement Operation (SLEO) to PDEA BARMM and PNP Maritime, Maguindanao...

Militiaman, minor dead in North Cotabato ambush

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- Religious extremists killed a militiaman and a minor in an ambush in Aleosan, North Cotabato Thursday, June 24. The fatalities...

1-year-old na bata patay matapos magulungan ng pick up vehicle sa Koronadal

KORONADAL CITY, South Cotabato- Dead on arrival sa South Cotabato Provincial Hospital ang 1 taong gulang na batang babae matapos masangkot sa...

Referendum set to split Maguindanao province

COTABATO CITY – The Maguindanao provincial government has set aside PHP100 million to fund the September 17 plebiscite to split the province...