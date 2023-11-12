  Sunday Nov, 12 2023 09:45:57 PM

Militiaman nabbed for peddling shabu in Tacurong City

Local News • 13:45 PM Sat Nov 11, 2023
131
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
NABBED. Government anti-narcotics agents and police operatives arrested a militiaman for peddling shabu during buy bust operation in Barangay New Isabela, Tacurong City. (PDEA-12 photo)

TACURONG CITY  -- After weeks of surveillance, an active member of Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) was arrested here Saturday by anti=narcotics and police operatives during buy bust operation and seized from him over PHP2 million worth of shabu.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Soccsksargen Region Director Aileen Lovitos identified the suspect as Norodin Midtimbang, 30, a resident of Abdullah Sangki, Maguindanao del Sur and member of the para-military unit.

He was nabbed during buy bust operation in Barangay New Isabela, Tacurong City after selling shabu to undercover agents.

Lovitos said that the suspect peddles illegal drugs in areas of Maguindanao, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato and General Santos City.

Confiscated during the operation were 15 sachets of suspected shabu weighing more or less 300 grams with an estimated street value of Php2,040,000.00, and the buy-bust money.

Now detained at PDEA detention facility in Gen. Santos City, Midtimbang is facing chargers for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

PBBM assures justice for the family of slain broadcaster

MANILA - President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Sunday assured the family of slain radio broadcaster, Juan T. Jumalon, aka, ‘DJ Johnny Walker,’ that...

MIPC issues statement as slain radioman is buried in MisOcc

MIPC Statement: Call for Action on Broadcaster Jumalon's Killing With heavy hearts, we acknowledge the burial of Mr. Juan Jumalon, the Community...

Indian national na taga Cotabato City, patay sa pamamaril sa Buluan, MagSur

PATAY on the spot ang isang Indian National o kilala sa tawag na ‘Bombay’ matapos pagbabarilin sa bahagi ng National Highway, malapit sa Provincial...

P3.4-M worth of shabu seized, 5 nabbed in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY -- Another five hundred grams of shabu were seized and five drug suspects arrested during a buy-bust operation in the vicinity of...

Cops arrest suspect behind cars burning in GenSan

COTABATO CITY - The police is now in custody of one of at least six suspects in the burning of seven high-end vehicles parked in different spots in...