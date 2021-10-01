  Friday Oct, 01 2021 07:01:26 PM

`Mindanao One for Peace’ dialogue held in Maguindanao

Mindanao Peace Process • 13:30 PM Fri Oct 1, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson
The peace forum was held in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao. (John Unson)

COTABATO CITY  --- Peace advocates agreed to foster together unity among Muslim, Christian and non-Moro indigenous sectors in Maguindanao and in Cotabato City during a forum Wednesday.

The event, dubbed “Mindanao One for Peace,” was led by Cathleya Diocolano, area chairperson of the Junior Chamber International (JCI).

Diocolano is also involved in humanitarian outreach programs for Muslim and non-Muslims.

The JCI is a transnational cause-oriented organization.

The Mindanao One for Peace forum was held at the campus of the Mindanao State University in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao.

It involved former members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, government peace negotiators and representatives from the Philippine Army and the Philippine National Police.

Diocolano said representatives from the academe, from the civil society organizations and non-Moro indigenous communities also participated in the forum.

Diocolano said forum participants committed during the gathering cooperate on peace programs meant to strengthen religious and cultural solidarity among central Mindanao’s multi-faith and culturally pluralistic communities. 

 

