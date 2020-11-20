Mindanao OPAPP personnel undergo COVID-19 tests

MAGUINDANAO --- Health workers collected swab specimens from more than 20 employees in Cotabato City of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process after a companion tested positive for COVID-19.

The swab sampling, facilitated in the past three days by the health ministry of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and its regional government’s Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence, or READI contingent, was done on OPAPP’s behest.

An employee of OPAPP in Cotabato City got infected with coronavirus after an official travel to Zamboanga City, senior co-workers and key sources in the BARMM government confirmed Friday.

The infected OPAPP employee is now confined in BARMM’s isolation facility inside the compound of the Cotabato Sanitarium Hospital in Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao, about 10 kilometers north of the Bangsamoro regional capitol in Cotabato City.

OPAPP’s personnel in Cotabato City travel a lot in the five Bangsamoro component provinces owing to their involvement in bilateral peace efforts of Malacañang and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, whose chairman, Ahod Ebrahim, is appointed BARMM chief minister.