  Friday Nov, 20 2020 10:01:16 PM

Mindanao OPAPP personnel undergo COVID-19 tests

HEALTH • 15:30 PM Fri Nov 20, 2020
49
By: 
John M. Unson
A BARMM health worker collects swab samples from an OPAPP employee. (John Unson)

MAGUINDANAO --- Health workers collected swab specimens from more than 20 employees in Cotabato City of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process after a companion tested positive for COVID-19.

The swab sampling, facilitated in the past three days by the health ministry of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and its regional government’s Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence, or READI contingent, was done on OPAPP’s behest.

An employee of OPAPP in Cotabato City got infected with coronavirus after an official travel to Zamboanga City, senior co-workers and key sources in the BARMM government confirmed Friday.

The infected OPAPP employee is now confined in BARMM’s isolation facility inside the compound of the Cotabato Sanitarium Hospital in Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao, about 10 kilometers north of the Bangsamoro regional capitol in Cotabato City.

OPAPP’s personnel in Cotabato City travel a lot in the five Bangsamoro component provinces owing to their involvement in bilateral peace efforts of Malacañang and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, whose chairman, Ahod Ebrahim, is appointed BARMM chief minister.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NDBC COVID 19 WATCH: 1 dead, 50 new infections, 43 recover

COTABATO CITY - A 56-year-old man from Gen. Santos City has died due to Covid-19 on Friday. The Department of Health 12 also reported that 50 new...

Health ministry appoints 163 midwives in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Health held a ceremonial signing of appointment for the 163 midwives under Midwife in Every...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Nov. 20, 2020)

NEWSCAST HEADLINES: 1.  Walang nasawi dahil sa Covid-19 sa Region 12 at mas marami ang gumaling kaysa mga bagong pasyente 2.  Mga...

Mindanao OPAPP personnel undergo COVID-19 tests

MAGUINDANAO --- Health workers collected swab specimens from more than 20 employees in Cotabato City of the Office of the Presidential Adviser...

Warring Lanao Sur clans end rido

LANAO DEL SUR --- Tension in Kapatagan and Balabagan towns is waning following the settlement this week of a bloody clan war involving two big Moro...