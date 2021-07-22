Minor nabbed for transport of firearms, rifle parts

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - Soldiers foiled an attempt by a minor to deliver two assault rifles and firearm spare parts somewhere in Shariff Saidona Mustapha, Maguindanao, a known bastion of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Thursday the 13-year-old boy operating the hand tractor rigged with a trailer carrying the cache was immediately turned over to the police.

The adolescent was operating the hand tractor, en route to Barangay Nabundas, Shariff Saidona Mustapha, whom personnel of the Army’s 1st Mechanized Battalion intercepted supposedly only to ask the child about his destination.

Soldiers who inspected the cargo of the trailer behind the hand tractor they flagged down found two M16 assault rifles, 38 barrels for M16 rifles and spare parts for M14 assault rifles on its carriage bed, covered with tarpaulin sheet.

Lt. Col. Cresencio Sanchez, Jr. of the 1st Mechanized Battalion said they are certain the firearms and rifle components were to be brought to a BIFF enclave somewhere in Shariff Saidona Mustapha.

Soldiers twice prevented attempts by different suspects to smuggle into Shariff Saidona Mustapha 6,000 rounds of M16 ammunition, four assault rifles and grenade projectiles from between middle of May to early July.