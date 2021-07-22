  Thursday Jul, 22 2021 10:28:47 AM

Minor nabbed for transport of firearms, rifle parts

Local News • 09:45 AM Thu Jul 22, 2021
19
By: 
John M. Unson
 The rifles and firearm spare parts soldiers seized from a 13-year-old boy in Shariff Saidona Mustapha, Maguindanao. (Photo from 6th Infantry Division)

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - Soldiers foiled an attempt by a minor to deliver two assault rifles and firearm spare parts somewhere in Shariff Saidona Mustapha, Maguindanao, a known bastion of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Thursday the 13-year-old boy operating the hand tractor rigged with a trailer carrying the cache was immediately turned over to the police.

The adolescent was operating the hand tractor, en route to Barangay Nabundas, Shariff Saidona Mustapha, whom personnel of the Army’s 1st Mechanized Battalion intercepted supposedly only to ask the child about his destination.

Soldiers who inspected the cargo of the trailer behind the hand tractor they flagged down found two M16 assault rifles, 38 barrels for M16 rifles and spare parts for M14 assault rifles on its carriage bed, covered with tarpaulin sheet.

Lt. Col. Cresencio Sanchez, Jr. of the 1st Mechanized Battalion said they are certain the firearms and rifle components were to be brought to a BIFF enclave somewhere in Shariff Saidona Mustapha.

Soldiers twice prevented attempts by different suspects to smuggle into Shariff Saidona Mustapha 6,000 rounds of M16 ammunition, four assault rifles and grenade projectiles from between middle of May to early July. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Minor nabbed for transport of firearms, rifle parts

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - Soldiers foiled an attempt by a minor to deliver two assault rifles and firearm spare parts somewhere in Shariff Saidona...

COVID 19 claims 10 lives in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 21, 2021 (6:00 PM) TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-SIX (266) NEW CONFIRMED CASES ONE-HUNDRED-NINETY-ONE...

North Cotabato village chairs turn over firearms to Army 602nd brigade

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Five supportive barangay chairmen of the municipality of Pikit, North Cotabato helped in the campaign against loose...

6 detainees escape from Malabang police detention facility

LANAO DEL SUR --- Six notorious law offenders clamped down in the detention facility of the Malabang municipal police station escaped before dawn...

Cotabato Light announces power service interruption for July 21

COTABATO CITY - Please be guided of our emergency interruption tomorrow, July 21, 2021 from 8:00 AM - 10: AM, affecting customers at Purok Maunawain...