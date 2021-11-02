MIPC statement on murder of radioman/journalist Dondon Dinoy

OFFICIAL STATEMENT of Mindanao Independent Press Council Inc (MIPC Inc.)

We are still in a state of shock as one of our reporters Orlando "Dondon" Dinoy was gunned down last Friday inside his rented apartment in Bansalan, Davao del Sur.

Philippine National Police Regional Director BGen Filmore Escobal has informed us that Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) Dinoy has been created and assured us of a speedy investigation on the case to unmask the culprit who cowardly killed our helpless reporter.

We would like to highlight some facts which we collected from the PNP Bansalan and the Soco report to wit:

Dinoy was inside his house cooking for dinner when we went out of his gate to check as somebody called his attention;

He opened the gate and was shot twice hitting the tire of his motorbike but missed to hit him, he ran inside the house but the determined gunman went inside his house while the cohort was watching at the exit door.

Dinoy sustained six gunshot wounds on his chest and upper abdomen causing his instantaneous death;

Dinoy joined our Newsroom last June 2021, his reports are mostly community development stories and police reports with balanced sources as he adheres to our newsroom policy;

Prior to his employment with Newsline Philippines, Dinoy was a radio commentator of a Davao del Sur radio station Click FM ; he used to work with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Sunstar Balita, volunteer Newscaster for Energy FM in Digos City among others;

The PNP XI is looking into the possibility that the crime was work-related or personal.

Based on the trajectory of the bullet, there was hate and anger over his death;

We are working with the family to ensure that needs are attended to the best way we can;

Given all these developments, we appeal to anyone who can be of help in our quest for justice to coordinate with the PNP being the lawful authority to investigate the crime as we DEMAND JUSTICE FOR OUR FALLEN COLLEAGUE.

WE Believe, that in a democratic society, freedom of the press must not be curtailed and such dastardly act deserve the highest degree of CONDEMNATION.

As the world celebrates International Day to end impunity for crimes against Journalists, We ask the government and all its instrumentalities to be more transparent, not onion-skinned, as we believe that a free press uncovers the truth.

Dinoy's body is now home at Rosal St. Bansalan, Davao del Sur. His internment is scheduled on Saturday at 10:00 AM at Bansalan Public Cemetery.

For a just and humane society, WE STAND.

EDITHA Z. CADUAYA

PUBLISHER

Newsline Philippines

PRESIDENT

Mindanao Independent Press Council Inc (MIPC Inc.)

Contact Number: 09065294997